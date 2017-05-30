Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (GME) Reduced by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for GameStop Corp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for GameStop Corp.’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GME. Bank of America Corp set a $27.00 price objective on GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Sunday. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $20.00 target price on GameStop Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

GameStop Corp. (GME) opened at 22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 3,534.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 694,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

