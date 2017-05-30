Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s FY2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded up 0.788% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.865. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,842 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.500 and a beta of 1.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,879,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,741,000 after buying an additional 3,280,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,544,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,989,000 after buying an additional 84,526 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 7.8% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,547,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,640,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 95.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,278,000 after buying an additional 1,626,459 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

