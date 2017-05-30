Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Lowered by FBR & Co (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). FBR & Co also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 189.14% and a negative net margin of 1,908.41%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ NVAX) opened at 0.99 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $279.77 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 161.0% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 110,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Novavax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 203,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,754.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

