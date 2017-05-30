Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Clovis Oncology Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLVS. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) opened at 47.99 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.15 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $168,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,531,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,310,000 after buying an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,131,000 after buying an additional 1,035,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 854,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 565,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 420,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 254,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

