Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Stella-Jones Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a report released on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.71.

Get Stella-Jones Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-stella-jones-inc-issued-by-national-bank-financial-sj-updated-updated.html.

Shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) opened at 43.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77.

In related news, Director Nycol Pageau-Goyette purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$97,927.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.