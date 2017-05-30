DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2017 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCP. FBR & Co set a $36.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DCP Midstream to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

WARNING: “Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Issued By US Capital Advisors” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-dcp-midstream-lp-dcp-issued-by-us-capital-advisors.html.

DCP Midstream (DCP) opened at 35.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.02. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.27%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.