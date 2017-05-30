Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Issued By William Blair

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 41.55 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.13%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $85,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,619 shares of company stock worth $1,086,051. Insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 74.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 36.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

