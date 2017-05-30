FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Jefferies Group LLC set a $70.00 price objective on FMC Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

Get FMC Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/q2-2017-earnings-estimate-for-fmc-corp-fmc-issued-by-keycorp-updated-updated.html.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) opened at 72.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.91 and a beta of 1.66. FMC Corp has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $75.93.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $596 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.50 million. FMC Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Corp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC Corp by 522.9% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in FMC Corp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About FMC Corp

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.