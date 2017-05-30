Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for FMC Corp (FMC) Issued By KeyCorp

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Jefferies Group LLC set a $70.00 price objective on FMC Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.
FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) opened at 72.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.91 and a beta of 1.66. FMC Corp has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $75.93.
FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $596 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.50 million. FMC Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 18.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Corp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC Corp by 522.9% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new position in FMC Corp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Corp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.
About FMC Corp
FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.