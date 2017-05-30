Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company’s market cap is $4.89 billion.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Archie W. Dunham bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,521,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 10,593,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,443,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,308,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,984,000 after buying an additional 6,558,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 38,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

