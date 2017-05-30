Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.31 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) opened at 23.81 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 255,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding during the third quarter worth $7,383,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding by 83.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 309,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Noble sold 100,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $2,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,538,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,362,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

