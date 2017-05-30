Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a report released on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Insulet Co. alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-insulet-co-reduced-by-leerink-swann-podd-updated-updated.html.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) traded down 0.91% on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,246 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Insulet has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $57,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 40,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,874,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,424 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Lloyd NV bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 301,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.