Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Kite Pharma Inc Issued By Wedbush (KITE)

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kite Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kite Pharma’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KITE. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Standpoint Research cut Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.97.

Shares of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) traded up 1.6090% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.2601. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,761 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.80 billion. Kite Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.06. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Kite Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Arie Belldegrun bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.57 per share, with a total value of $1,165,690.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,214.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farah Champsi sold 123,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,243,887.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,495.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,558 shares of company stock worth $42,856,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

