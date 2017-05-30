PTC Inc (PTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on PTC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.93.
Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 58.00 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.70 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $177,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,575. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,991,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1,572.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,457,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after buying an additional 1,370,223 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in PTC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,235,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in PTC by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
About PTC
PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.
