PTC Inc (PTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on PTC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Get PTC Inc alerts:

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 58.00 on Wednesday. PTC has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.70 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. PTC had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ptc-inc-ptc-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-robert-w-baird-updated-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $177,176.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,575. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,991,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1,572.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,457,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after buying an additional 1,370,223 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in PTC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,235,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in PTC by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.