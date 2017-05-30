Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 13,503 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) opened at 22.03 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s market cap is $2.51 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

A number of analysts have commented on DDD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on 3D Systems from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 25,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,392.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,800. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

