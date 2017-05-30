Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $39,029,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 631,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 792,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 70,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) opened at 60.87 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $287,357.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,124 shares in the company, valued at $913,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $415,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,551.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,368 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

