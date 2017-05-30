ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s earnings per share of $0.62 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and also improved 32% year over year on higher revenues. Year to date, the ProAssurance stock has gained 5.7%, outperforming the Zacks categorized Property & Casualty insurance industry’s increase of only 1.6%. The company’s robust inorganic growth and strong capital position have enabled it to boost investors’ return by undertaking share buybacks as well as paying quarterly dividends and special dividends. Prudent operating and financial leverage, responsible pricing, loss reserve practice and conservative investments in assets will likely drive growth. However the company’s exposure to persistently low interest rate as well as reduced retention rates raises concern. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business are other headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of ProAssurance (NYSE PRA) opened at 59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $223 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,736,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,126,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 197,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

