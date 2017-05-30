PrivateBancorp Inc (PVTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PrivateBancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVTB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

PVTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of PrivateBancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of PrivateBancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ PVTB) opened at 59.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. PrivateBancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.26 million. PrivateBancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PrivateBancorp will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PrivateBancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everett Capital Advisors UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,587,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PrivateBancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About PrivateBancorp

PrivateBancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The PrivateBank and Trust Company (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides customized business and personal financial services to middle market companies, as well as business owners, executives, entrepreneurs and families in the markets and communities it serves.

