Princeton Alpha Management LP Buys Shares of 3,022 M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 15.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 12,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in M&T Bank Co. by 63.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) opened at 159.45 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.04 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11.

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. M&T Bank Co. had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post $9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. M&T Bank Co.’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank Co. from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other M&T Bank Co. news, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $324,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,621.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank Co.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

