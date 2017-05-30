Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Target Price at $17.25

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $183,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $30,050. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 10.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 683,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 37.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water (PRMW) opened at 12.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm’s market cap is $366.69 million.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post ($0.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

