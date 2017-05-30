Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.41. Primerica reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $405.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) traded down 5.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. 401,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.15. Primerica has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In other Primerica news, insider William A. Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $806,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Primerica by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

