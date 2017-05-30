Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a report published on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has a $2,200.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCLN. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Miller Tabak initiated coverage on Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vetr cut Priceline Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,792.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,928.36.

Shares of Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1863.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,819.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,659.41. Priceline Group has a 12-month low of $1,148.06 and a 12-month high of $1,927.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.05. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Priceline Group will post $73.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Priceline Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priceline Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

