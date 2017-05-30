Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCLN. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Miller Tabak started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Priceline Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $1,792.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,928.36.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1863.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,819.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,659.41. Priceline Group has a 52-week low of $1,148.06 and a 52-week high of $1,927.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priceline Group will post $73.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,955,566.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Priceline Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Priceline Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

