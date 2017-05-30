Presbia PLC (LENS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Presbia PLC offers ophthalmic device. It is focused on the development and marketing of an optical lens implant for the treatment of presbyopia. The company’s product consists of Presbia Flexivue Microlens(TM). Presbia PLC is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Presbia PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw cut their price objective on shares of Presbia PLC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Presbia PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) opened at 2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company’s market cap is $44.26 million. Presbia PLC has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Presbia PLC stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 541,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 19.15% of Presbia PLC worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Presbia PLC

Presbia PLC is an ophthalmic device company. The Company develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The Company’s segment is the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. The Company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries and accessories for procedures performed exclusively outside the United States.

