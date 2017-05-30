Capital One National Association Acquires 3,163 Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT)

Capital One National Association increased its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POT. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) opened at 16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Potash Co. of Saskatchewan will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vetr raised shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

