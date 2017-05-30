Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Price

Media stories about Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valley National Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE VLY) opened at 11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

