Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Stock Price

News articles about Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shiloh Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shiloh Industries (SHLO) opened at 11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.90. Shiloh Industries has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.69.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The Company operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The Company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys.

