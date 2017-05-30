News articles about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have trended positive on Tuesday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE TPL) opened at 289.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day moving average of $296.49. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $156.00 and a 52 week high of $336.83.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 84.83% and a net margin of 69.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-texas-pacific-land-trust-tpl-share-price.html.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Packer bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $293.76 per share, with a total value of $29,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the Trust) is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company operates through managing the land segment, which includes sales and leases of such land, and the retention of oil and gas royalties. The Trust derives revenue from all avenues of managing the land, such as oil and gas royalties, grazing leases, easements, sundry and specialty leases, and land sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.