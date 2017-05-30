Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News stories about Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) opened at 24.82 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank’s segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations.

