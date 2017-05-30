Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Regal Beloit Corp earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 69 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) opened at 78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.40 million. Regal Beloit Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Regal Beloit Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Regal Beloit Corp from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Regal Beloit Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 10,800 shares of Regal Beloit Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $864,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,209.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit Corp

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

