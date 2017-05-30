Baxter International (BAX) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News coverage about Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baxter International earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Baxter International (BAX) opened at 58.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 130,732 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $7,280,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,606.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 4,280 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $221,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,670 shares of company stock worth $8,089,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

