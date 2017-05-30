Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,341 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,948,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,971,605,000 after buying an additional 2,822,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,731,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,433,960,000 after buying an additional 6,973,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,792,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,905,165,000 after buying an additional 7,652,797 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,845,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 35,780,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,470,647,000 after buying an additional 6,688,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast Co. alerts:

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded up 1.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,189,485 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,341 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/portland-global-advisors-llc-has-251000-position-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 258,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $10,074,236.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 980,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,229,617.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $89,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,443,095. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.