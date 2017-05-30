Polar Power Inc (POLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Polar Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Polar Power (POLA) opened at 5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.83.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polar Power will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polar Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 99.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Polar Power by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polar Power during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

