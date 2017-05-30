PNM Resources (PNM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Mizuho began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Shares of PNM Resources (PNM) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 296,109 shares. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

