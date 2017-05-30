Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) to Buy

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty Products Corporation is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products as well as technical services. The company serves electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Platform Specialty Products Corporation is headquartered in Miami, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp in a report on Sunday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp in a report on Saturday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) traded up 0.48% on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,441 shares. The stock’s market cap is $3.62 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $861.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.22 million. Platform Specialty Products Corp had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the third quarter worth $5,945,000. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the fourth quarter worth $107,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Platform Specialty Products Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 629,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

