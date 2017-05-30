Planet Payment (PLPM) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Planet Payment earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Payment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ PLPM) opened at 3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Planet Payment has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Planet Payment had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Payment will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

Planet Payment Company Profile

Planet Payment, Inc is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies.

