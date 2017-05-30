Pivotal Research Cuts Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) Price Target to $50.00

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. FBR & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.
Shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ FWONA) opened at 30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $34.34.
