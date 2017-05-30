Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT:BTI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of British American Tobacco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSEMKT BTI) opened at 71.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.4771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 15.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About British American Tobacco PLC

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

