Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) opened at 10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $10.75.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and to seek capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to invest in corporate bonds and notes, senior secured floating rate loan interests, convertible bonds and notes, preferred stocks, common stocks, sovereign debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities and convertible preferred stocks, among others.

