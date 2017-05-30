Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) PT Raised to $27.00

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Pinnacle Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinnacle Entertainment from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) opened at 19.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.86 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 415.78% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,389,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 132.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 941,450 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

