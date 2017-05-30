Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com, inc. were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. by 387.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com inc. alerts:

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) opened at 90.83 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $91.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The CRM provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. salesforce.com, inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc-has-6-102-million-position-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com, inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

In other salesforce.com, inc. news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.68 per share, with a total value of $99,976.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,250.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,737,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,521 shares of company stock worth $83,964,634 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. Company Profile

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.