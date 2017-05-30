RLI Corp. (RLI) Stake Held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. held its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of RLI Corp. worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in RLI Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLI Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RLI Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI Corp. alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE RLI) opened at 55.53 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.01 million. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from RLI Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “RLI Corp. (RLI) Stake Held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/pictet-asset-management-ltd-holds-stake-in-rli-corp-rli-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of RLI Corp. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $51.00 target price on shares of RLI Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.02 per share, with a total value of $130,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,438. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.64 per share, for a total transaction of $94,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $328,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.