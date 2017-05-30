Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Mattel worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel Inc. alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 22.685 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.463 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.60 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Mattel’s payout ratio is 167.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/pictet-asset-management-ltd-has-20-398-million-position-in-mattel-inc-mat-updated-updated.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Mattel news, Director Dean A. Scarborough acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.