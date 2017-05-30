Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,509,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,024,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ PAHC) opened at 34.45 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $190 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.90 million. Phibro Animal Health Corp had a return on equity of 63.70% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Phibro Animal Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health Corp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

In other Phibro Animal Health Corp news, SVP Thomas G. Dagger sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald K. Carlson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $337,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,514. Insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

