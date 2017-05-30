PharMerica Co. (PMC) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PharMerica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PharMerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PharMerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in PharMerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PharMerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PharMerica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) opened at 25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $794.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.10. PharMerica Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

PharMerica (NYSE:PMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.85 million. PharMerica had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PharMerica Co. will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PharMerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

