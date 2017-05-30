PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

PGT Innovations (PGTI) opened at 11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $565.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.29 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,174,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 101,006 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,670,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after buying an additional 300,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 121,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

