Peugeot SA (PUGOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peugeot SA (NASDAQ:PUGOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Barclays PLC cut Peugeot SA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Peugeot SA (PUGOY) opened at 20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. Peugeot SA has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

