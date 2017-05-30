Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.47) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.14 ($2.89).

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON PETS) opened at 162.50 on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 154.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 273.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 812.50 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group PLC’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Mike Iddon acquired 13,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.24 ($31,992.60).

Pets at Home Group PLC Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

