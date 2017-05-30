Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Trading 6.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 1,197,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 71.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,267 shares in the company, valued at $822,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Petmed Express by 15.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Petmed Express during the first quarter worth $174,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Petmed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Petmed Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Petmed Express by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $699.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

