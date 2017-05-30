Persimmon (PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon (NASDAQ:PSMMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Persimmon (NASDAQ PSMMY) opened at 62.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

