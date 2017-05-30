Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo Company plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo Company plc from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo Company plc in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE PRGO) opened at 69.95 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.03 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.52. Perrigo Company plc had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Perrigo Company plc’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Perrigo Company plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 3,825.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,154,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,936,000 after buying an additional 11,844,832 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 65.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 3,028,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after buying an additional 1,195,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,428,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,794,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,494,000 after buying an additional 854,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,574,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,619,000 after buying an additional 633,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

